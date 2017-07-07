Pages Navigation Menu

Default filing: Stock Exchange suspends trading in 17 companies
Vanguard
THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has placed the shares of 17 companies on suspension for failing to file their various financial statements as at when due. Most of the companies are in the insurance sector, and are also penny stocks. ADVERTISING.

