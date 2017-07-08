Defection:Labour Party Declares Assembly Member’s Seat Vacant

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday declared vacant, the seat of Hon. Munalayefa Gibson, a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly representing Ogbia constituency 2 over his decision to defect to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) citing alleged crisis within the Party in the State and at the National level.

According to the Labour Party, the defection of the only Labour Party representative at the State House of Assembly is a flagrant abuse of the provision of section 109,sub section 1(g) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Labour Party in a statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa by the State Publicity Secretary, Comrade ThankGod Ebilamowei, stated that according to the provision of the constitution, defection from a Party on which platform you were elected will be based on two conditions which include crisis in the party at the National Level and when the Party forms alliances with other parties.

According to the LP,” The party equivocally state that none of these incidents

occurred before the defection. The Party resolved that by the action of the lawmaker, his seat has now been declared vacant for the fact that the Labour Party under which he was elected into office has withdrawn its sponsorship.”

The Party called on its teeming supporters in the Ogbia local Government Council and the State to remain calm while a wide consultation is being made with the National Leadership of the Party,”we condemned the reason given by their law maker in defecting to the PDP, and that Labour has never been in any crisis both state and National. The leadership of the party in the state to remain calm, the handwriting of Hon.Gibson very clear on the wall before this time, with or without Gibson, the party remain resolute in the forth coming local government elections.”

The post Defection:Labour Party Declares Assembly Member’s Seat Vacant appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

