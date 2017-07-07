Defoe Hoping To Learn From Howe, As He Eyes Management

Jermain Defoe is hoping his decision to join Bournemouth and Eddie Howe, will help in the next stage of his career.

Defoe returned to Bournemouth, where he enjoyed a good season on loan early in his career, from relegated Sunderland.

The England international played alongside Howe and was captained by the Cherries manager when he was at Bournemouth on loan.

“Even back then he [Howe] was a natural leader, somebody I looked at and thought that he’d go on to be a manager,” said the England international.

“I’d love to [follow in his footsteps]. As you get older, of course you think on that sort of level. You always look at a manager and think, ‘I like the way you do this or the way you do that and if I was a manager I’d do the same’.

“That is the way I am beginning to think, I would like to take my coaching badges and I would like to try and take a lot from Eddie this year.”

“When we first spoke ahead of the move, he said ‘I would like to improve you’,” Defoe added.

“For me, that was huge, even at the age of 34 and that’s a mark of him really.

“That made me so excited to be here and I can’t wait to get my boots on and get started.”

