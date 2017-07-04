Deliverance: 10-year-old boy, two others allegedly die in Delta Church

A 10-year-old boy, E.mmanuel Odili and two others, Beatrice Nwachukwu and Antonio Abba from Imo and Kano States, respectively have been reported dead at the premises of Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries. DAILY POST gathered that the young lad who had come with his mother for prayers drowned inside a dredged pit within the church’s […]

