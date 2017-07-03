Dell EMC achieves $1b milestone in storage products

By Emeka Aginam

At the just concluded Dell EMC World 2017 held in Las Vegas, the United States of America, Dell EMC disclosed that its story products, All-Flash and hybrid flash storage arrays achieved $1 billion sales , making it one of the fastest-growing storage products in the history of the company.

Speaking on the new development, the President of Storage, Dell EMC, Jeff Boudreau said that, “In just over a year since it was introduced, customer adoption of Dell EMC Unity has picked up incredible momentum, becoming one of the fastest-growing storage array families in company history.

“Designed for All-Flash performance and cloud-like simplicity, Dell EMC Unity has taken the midrange storage segment by storm and is helping thousands of SMEs and enterprises modernise their data centres.”

He said that Dell EMC Unity delivers best-in-class All-Flash and hybrid storage performance and simplicity for the midrange with integrated support for block and file data.

Since May 2016, according to him, nearly 6,000 customers have selected Dell EMC Unity to address block and file storage workloads such as databases, file systems, server virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructures.

At the annual event, Dell EMC introduced four new products including Dell EMC Unity 350F, 450F, 550F and 650F, providing up to 500TB of effective storage capacity per single U, and the introduction of a highly dense 80-drive, 3U footprint

Integrated Copy Data Management, CDM, with snapshot mobility, Dynamic Pools offering simpler mapped RAID protection and support for external encryption key management via key management interoperability protocol, among others were new products introduced.

The post Dell EMC achieves $1b milestone in storage products appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

