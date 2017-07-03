Delta bags 2017 Health Insurance Scheme Award

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme has won the 2017 Outstanding State Government Healthcare Programme of the Year Award of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA.

The award was in recognition of the state’s outstanding service delivery in the field of healthcare in Nigeria and the state Support Health Insurance Scheme, which was introduced under the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Receiving the award, Chairman, Governing Board of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Isaac Akpoveta, explained that the state Contributory Health Commission will make healthcare affordable for all Deltans.

Akpoveta said that the scheme commenced on January 1, 2017, adding that the state was the first to commence the program in Nigeria.

“Activities to scale up the scheme’s portfolio is currently at an advanced stage with emphasis on the vulnerable members of the society to ensure no one is left behind,” he said.

He thanked the organisers for the award and commended Governor Okowa for his support for the scheme, which according him started when the governor was Chairman Senate Committee on Health.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Ben Nkechika who also spoke during the ceremony, enjoined all Deltans to get involved in the scheme.

