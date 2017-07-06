Delta community elects new chairman

By Gab Ejuwa

Kiagbodo community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, has elected Mr. Jones Obulu, as chairman-elect to pilot the affairs of the community for the next two years with a charge to tackle the herdsmen’s menace that has brought untold hardship to farmers in the area.

In a chat with newsmen after the election, Kiagbodo Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr. Clement Wagha, stated that the election was free, fair and peaceful and had the Burutu council Chairman, Chief Ebikeme Clark, the DPO Burutu LGA, the outgoing chairman of Kiagbodo community, Mr. Paul Clark, former Provost, School of Marine Technology, Burutu, Dr. J. P. Dittimi, Godwin Masah, Special Assistant, Political, to Governor Okowa and others, in attendance.

On his part, the new chairman of Kiagbodo community, Mr. Obulu promised to work with his executives to fix the electricity problem, encourage farming and tackle the herdsmen menace in the community, adding that he will run an all inclusive government where all aggrieved persons will be engaged for the overall benefit of the community.

Obulu thanked them for the opportunity given to him to serve, just as he promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him by his people.

