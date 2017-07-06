Delta CP to Miyetti-Allah: Unite to fish out criminal herdsmen

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Zanna, yesterday, charged the leadership of Miyetti-Allah, to join hands with the police to fish out criminals among herdsmen in the state.

Zanna, who gave the charge when the leadership of Miyeti-Allah and the two communities of Adonishaka and Umutu in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state visited him in his office, said the Police were determined to promote peace and guarantee the safety of all law abiding citizens in the state.

Urging the leadership of Miyetti-Allah in the state to bring to an end to schisms within their fold, he commended the leadership of Adonishaka and Umutu for the maturity shown so far in the handling of allegations of wrong-doing against their people by the criminal elements among the herdsmen.

He called on members of the public to always give credible information to the Police and other security agencies to serve them better, adding that all hands must be on deck to find an acceptable and a lasting solution to the herdsmen/farmers’ lingering crisis in the state.

He disclosed that the state government will soon set up a committee consisting of selected persons from the communities in all the affected communities, working in conjunction with the security agencies with a view to nipping in the bud tendencies that if left unchecked, may degenerate to a very bad situation.

