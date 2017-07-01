Delta government to upgrade hospital facilities

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, has disclosed the state government’s willingness to upgrade and renovate all its hospitals in the state.

Dr. Azinge disclosed this to journalists recently when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Warri Central Hospital for an on the spot assessment of the hospital facilities based on some rumour on the deplorable state of the facilities on some social media.

He said that he deemed it fit to visit the hospital after his ministry received reports and appeals from the hospital management on the need for the Delta State government to upgrade some of the hospital’s facilities.

Dr. Azinge, in his response, thanked the management and staff for their commitment, charging them to ensure proper usage of the facilities provided by the state government. He assured them that the government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will continue to do its best to ensuring Deltans get quality health care services.

He also disclosed that two dialysis machines will be supplied to Warri Central Hospital as soon as possible, while assuring all of Governor Okowa commitment to ensuring a total upgrade of all health facilities in all government’s hospitals, while saying, a committee will be set up to facilitate the provision of the hospital’s demands.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Ijomoney Ese, who was on hand to welcome the commissioner, conducted him and his team round the hospital. He appreciated the commissioner for the visit to the hospital on what he described as a fact finding mission and disclosed that the hospital is being faced with power challenges because only 12 power generating sets are functional out of the 15 in the hospital.

He lauded the State Government for provision of a new ambulance and incinerator for the hospital and appealed to the State Government to look into the problems being faced by the hospital with a view to addressing them.

The post Delta government to upgrade hospital facilities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

