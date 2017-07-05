Delta: INEC wants personnel’s lives protected during ongoing voters’ registration

INEC says it will not hesitate to stop the ongoing voters’ registration any time it discovered that the lives of its personnel in Delta were not safe.

A National Commissioner of INEC, Dr Muhammed Lecky, made the assertion late on Tuesday at Ika South Local Government secretariat shortly after he had monitored some registration centres in the state.

INEC started the nationwide voters’ registration on April 27, 2017.

NAN reports that Lecky had visited some registration centres in Oshimili North and South, Aniocha North, Ika North-East, Sapele and Oghara Local Government Areas of the state.

The INEC commissioner told reporters that the commission would continue to protect its members of staff and their property from any attack by hoodlums.

Lecky said that the commission would organise a stakeholders’ meeting to find a lasting solution to the some of the security challenges raised by some indigenes in the areas visited.

The INEC boss responding to the request for the creation of more registration centres said INEC had a procedure for creating them.

Lecky said that 12 additional centres had been created in addition to the existing ones in the state.

The Chairman of Ika South Local Government, Mr Fred Ofume, appealed to INEC to beef up security in and around its offices across the state.

Ofume, also urged INEC to provide more data capturing machines and create more registration centres, especially, in the rural areas.

The post Delta: INEC wants personnel’s lives protected during ongoing voters’ registration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

