Delta lauds Avengers for shelving attack on oil facilities – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Delta lauds Avengers for shelving attack on oil facilities
Vanguard
Acting governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has commended the New Delta Avengers for shelving its Operation Cripple Delta Oil, following the intervention of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. Oil-pipeline. Otuaro, who chairs the Delta State …
American university seeks partnership with Delta State government on agriculture
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!