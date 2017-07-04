Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta lauds Avengers for shelving attack on oil facilities – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Delta lauds Avengers for shelving attack on oil facilities
Vanguard
Acting governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has commended the New Delta Avengers for shelving its Operation Cripple Delta Oil, following the intervention of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. Oil-pipeline. Otuaro, who chairs the Delta State …
American university seeks partnership with Delta State government on agricultureThe News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.