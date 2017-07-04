Delta LG impeaches Legislative Arm Leader

By Gab Ejuwa

Burutu Local Government Council Legislative Arm, Delta State, has impeached and suspended indefinitely, its leader, Mr Frank Adokeme, over allegation of gross misconduct.

The House also made Mr. Frank Oweiyegbe, Deputy Leader, to act as the Leader of the House, pending when an election will be conducted for a new Leader.

Mr Joseph Alubeze, councillor representing Burutu Ward 13, while moving the impeachment motion during the last sitting of the House, stated that since the impeachment notice was already signed by 16 councillors and was duly read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, the need for the impeachment of the leader can never be over-emphasized.

He explained that the offences committed by the ousted leader, which include gross misconduct and high-handedness, contravened a lot of sections of the Delta State Local Government Law Book, 2013, as amended.

On his part, Churchil Botu, councillor representing Sembiri Ward 4, while seconding the motion, said: “We only needed 2/3 of the 20 councillors which is 14 but in this case, members of the House who signed the impeachment were 16 out of the 20 councillors. This shows that Frank Adokeme’s leadership is no longer needed in the Burutu Legislative Arm.”

Botu later resigned as chairman of Committee on Finance and Appropriation for reasons he said were best known to him, and pleaded with the House to accept his decision in good faith.

When contacted, Mr Adokeme, the ousted leader admitted that an impeachment was made but was not done according to the law. He added that he only stepped aside for the sake of peace.

On the allegations against him, he stated that he didn’t embezzle funds meant for the House, rather he used huge part of the funds in question to pay party dues on behalf of the 20 councillors, since they (members) were unwilling to pay.

He added that the party was handling the issue to see how he could be recalled in the next sitting of the House.

Efforts to reach the Acting Leader, Mr Frank Oweiyegbe on phone for comments prove abortive as his phone rang out on several trials.

The post Delta LG impeaches Legislative Arm Leader appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

