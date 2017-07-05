Delta police advise herdsmen, communities to end war

Delta State Police Command has called on the leadership of Miyetti-Allah in the State to bring to an end “schisms” within their fold And unite in the fight against criminal elements in the State. CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim made the call when the leadership of Miyeti-Allah and the two communities of Adonishaka and Umutu in […]

