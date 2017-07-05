Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta police advise herdsmen, communities to end war

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Delta State Police Command has called on the leadership of Miyetti-Allah in the State to bring to an end “schisms” within their fold And unite in the fight against criminal elements in the State. CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim made the call when the leadership of Miyeti-Allah and the two communities of Adonishaka and Umutu in […]

Delta police advise herdsmen, communities to end war

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.