Delta reiterates support for NYSC’s skills acquisition centre

The Delta State Government on Thursday reiterated its support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa said this in Ezi during the ground breaking of the Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Centre. Okowa, who was represented by Prof. Eric Eboh, Job Creation Officer, said that the establishment of the SAED centre…

The post Delta reiterates support for NYSC’s skills acquisition centre appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

