Delta State Gov, Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter, Marilyn gives birth on his 58th birthday

The executive governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa today on the occasion of the Governor 58th birthday welcomed their first granddaughter from Mr Gbalahan Daramola and Mrs Marilyn Gbalahan. Marilyn and Gbalahan got married last year in Asaba, after a grand traditional wedding at Ika North East Local Government […]

The post Delta State Gov, Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter, Marilyn gives birth on his 58th birthday appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

