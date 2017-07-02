Dermatologists decry proliferation of bleaching agents in markets



The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD), has decried the proliferation of bleaching agents with unregulated amounts of harmful substances in the markets.Briefing journalists on the 2017 World Skin Health Day with the theme, ‘Skin Conditions: Early Presentation Prevents Complications’, Chairman, Abuja Dermatology Society, Dr DanMallam Bashir said there is an increase in the frequency of late presentation of several treatable skin diseases to dermatologists, as many try out home remedies or self medications, which sometimes could be harmful.

He observed that patients spend huge sum on inappropriate and unnecessary treatment plan before visiting a dermatologist, adding that many patients are unaware of the seriousness of their condition, until they visit a specialist.He therefore encouraged Nigerians to do routine annual skin check, as early and adequate care will prevent complications.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

