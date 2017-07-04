Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Despite All I Spent On You, You Still Did Not Blow” – Yung6ix’s Ex-Sponsor Blasts Him

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Trouble is yet to be over for Nigerian acts as rapper Yung6ix, is the latest celebrity to be called out by a money spender. The young man who goes by the name therealTfame, obviously was done with sucking in all of Yung6ix’s bulls*h*t as he not only dragged the rapper on social media but washed, …

The post “Despite All I Spent On You, You Still Did Not Blow” – Yung6ix’s Ex-Sponsor Blasts Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.