Diamond Bank Gives out Car, N25m in Promo

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The on-going 9th year rewards promo for customers of the Diamond Bank Plc nationwide, recorded massive prize awards wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital as one lucky customer and 40 others went home with brand new Hyundai Accent Car and N25 million respectively.

The Ibadan show which held at Mokola roundabout of the city witnessed large turnout of the bank’s customers with some publicly testifying to the 8th edition of such rewards promo held in 2016.

The bank’s management said the ongoing “Diamond Xtra Corporate Draw” was in furtherance of its policy of encouraging culture of saving money and rewarding customers that bank with it.

Grace Oluwatoyin Adegbite from Abeokuta became the latest owner of Hyundai Accent with others smiling to the bank with various cash awards totalling N25 million.

In about three weeks’ time, another draws have been slated for Ibadan where lucky customers would be rewarded with lifetime salary of N100,000 monthly.

Those rewarded so far and others to be eligible for the monthly salary, are those with at least N5,000 account balance.

The said 30 persons who had deposited a minimum of N5,000 with the bank were given N500,000 each and N1m each went to 10 people.

Speaking with newsmen, Head, Consumer Banking of the bank, Mrs Aisha Ahmad said: “What we are trying to achieve is to ensure that Nigerians secure their future. If you look at every economy that is vibrant, they usually have a very large saving culture.

“We go through a very transparent, open process that is vetted by KPMG, our regulating agent. As customers continue to win these prizes, they get used to this saving culture, and this is only for Diamond Bank customers all over the country.

“Through this, Diamond is fostering development, Diamond is encouraging growth, and Diamond Bank is enabling families.

“The concept of ‘salary for life’ is very interesting in that if anybody wins the ticket, he or she gets a monthly salary of N100,000 for twenty years. It is the same process of what we have been doing for the past nine years,” she explained.

A staff of the KPMG accounting firm, Lagos, which coordinated the draws, Kenneth Ukanwa, said: “We do ensure that the procedure set out for this draw is transparently followed.

“Every N5, 000 attracts an electronic ticket and it is real. We can confirm that names of all customers going into the draw are computerised into our system.

“We review the script of the selection process to ensure there is no fraud in it. We always do verification in Lagos and at the point of draw.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

