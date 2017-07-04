Diamond Bank unveils revamped internet banking

In its quest to enhance the delivery of unraveled financial services to Nigerians, Diamond Bank Plc has launched its revamped Internet Banking platform, offering its customers and potential customers a world-class online banking experience.

In a release made available to the press, the bank explains that the overhauled and refreshed internet platform, reflects its strategic goal to drive its financial operations and expand its global reach through the deployment of cutting-edge digital technology with unique and dedicated value added financial services.

According to the bank, the added innovative solutions will help deepen its financial inclusion strategy and enhance the service offerings, which are tailored to suit and align with customers’ needs and changing lifestyle, adding that the management is continually on the lookout to optimize new technological opportunities presented by current realities for customer satisfaction and the growth of its market share.

Its chief spokesperson, Chioma Afe, stated that as a financial institution that believes in the delivery of quality financial products and services, “we are excited to unveil this online platform that offers our customers best in-class financial services that goes beyond banking. We are deeply committed to maintaining our leadership in creating customer-centric products and services that will continue to recognize, appreciate, laud and applaud customers constantly changing lifestyle”.

According to her, the new online platform goes beyond providing best in-class financial services to customers by Diamond Bank, but also includes a wide range of value added benefits that guarantees secure and hassle-free 24/7 online banking experience in any part of the world.

“Diamond Online is unarguably the best internet banking platform in the industry today in terms of functionality and service in the retail space. It is a robust internet banking platform which offers our esteemed customers 24/7 access to their account, convenience and excitement in the world of banking. It also features lifestyle solutions which makes online banking easy and interesting for customers. With Diamond Online, users are able to perform several of their everyday banking transactions”, the bank explains in the statement.

Recall that when the service was launched in 2011 with a variety of functionalities for customers to choose from, it was hailed by industry observers as one of the best platforms to transact financial business in the country.

With the new upgrade, Diamond Bank has not only entrenched its leadership in driving the digital revolution in the financial services sub-sector in the country, but has also demonstrated that the future of effective and efficient banking lies in harnessing and optimizing the benefits of technology tools.

Among other numerous functionalities, the online platform enables customers to monitor activities on accounts, view and print out statements in excel, csv and pdf, view images of issued cheques presented for clearing, maintain a library of beneficiaries account details for reoccurring payments, transfer foreign currency from domiciliary account, make bills payment instantly to over 30 billers, search, book and pay for local and international flights and create savings group with friends and family in the traditional esusu.

Other benefits include, creating and maintaining an automatic debit instruction from a customers’ account to another account, cheque book request, confirmation and stoppage, credit card repayments, receiving western union directly to a customer’s Diamond Account, opening a term deposit account on Diamond online, request for debit card and setting transaction limit on account and transfer funds to accounts within and outside the bank.

The Bank also stated that the refreshed platform offers a mobile friendly interface and exciting user experience that guarantees a personal banking option.

According to Afe, “Diamond Bank will passionately continue to pursue the creation of specially targeted innovative digital products and services that will ensure that the changing lifestyle of the customer is not only met but surpassed”.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

