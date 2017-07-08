Dickson laments tension in Nigeria, says restructuring sounds like break up

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Friday called for a return to a truly federal state that would ensure fairness and equity. He repeated his call for “reorganisation” of the country, noting that the word “restructuring” sounds like break up to some Nigerians. The governor, who spoke when he appeared on a programme on AIT […]

