Diego Costa frustrating Chelsea’s Lukaku pursuit

Diego Costa is adamant he will not be pushed out the door by Antonio Conte as he exacts his revenge on the Chelsea boss. Conte wanted rid of Costa by now and the delay in offloading the Spain striker is complicating his efforts to land top target Romelu Lukaku from Everton as his replacement. Costa […]

