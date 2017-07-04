Diego Costa in all-out-war with Antonio Conte over Chelsea exit – Daily Star
Diego Costa in all-out-war with Antonio Conte over Chelsea exit
Costa, 28, is set to exit Stamford Bridge this summer after being told by Conte that he is no longer required at the club. While it's been widely reported he favours a move to former club Atletico Madrid, they're currently enduring a transfer ban which …
