Diesel: NNPC’s Intervention Puts Price on Steady Decline Nationwide

The recent strategic intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which led to a 42 percent fall in the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel has continued to sustain the downward price across the country. A national survey by Oil and Gas Forum, NNPC’s weekly TV programme, indicated that in the last few weeks, the price of diesel has fallen steadily from between N175 and N200 per litre as at June 18, 2017, to as low as between N155 and N160 per litre in some stations across the country as at last week. The study showed that NNPC Mega Stations and its affiliates across the country sold the product for N160 per litre while many major and independent marketers in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Onitsha, Enugu, Makurdi and most major cities were selling between N160 and N165 per litre.

