Diesel price crashes again following NNPC’s intervention

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the price of automotive gas oil (AGO), also known as diesel, is now as low as N155/litre in some fuel stations around the country. According to the NNPC, its “strategic intervention” ensured the continued decrease in the price of diesel. The price of diesel recently crashed […]

Diesel price crashes again following NNPC’s intervention

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

