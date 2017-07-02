Pages Navigation Menu

Diesel price crashes again following NNPC’s intervention

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the price of automotive gas oil (AGO), also known as diesel, is now as low as N155/litre in some fuel stations around the country. According to the NNPC, its “strategic intervention” ensured the continued decrease in the price of diesel. The price of diesel recently crashed […]

