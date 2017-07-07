Digital Developers Fund’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Starts Monday, July 10th

DDF will raise investment funds using an Ethereum-based token sale. In the upcoming token sale, DDF is targeting sale proceeds as high as 247,500 ETH with a cap of 247,500,000 DDF Tokens. The ICO will commence July 10th, 2017, 10:00 UTC. The Smart Contract address where Ether should be sent to can be found shortly … Continue reading Digital Developers Fund’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Starts Monday, July 10th

The post Digital Developers Fund’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Starts Monday, July 10th appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

