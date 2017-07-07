Pages Navigation Menu

Digital Developers Fund’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Starts Monday, July 10th

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

DDF will raise investment funds using an Ethereum-based token sale. In the upcoming token sale, DDF is targeting sale proceeds as high as 247,500 ETH with a cap of 247,500,000 DDF Tokens. The ICO will commence July 10th, 2017, 10:00 UTC. The Smart Contract address where Ether should be sent to can be found shortly … Continue reading Digital Developers Fund’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Starts Monday, July 10th

