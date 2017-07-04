Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye: APC sues INEC, asks court to stop recall process

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Tuesday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, praying it to halt the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from activating process for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye. Other plaintiffs joined in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/601/2017, are Alhaji ‎Haddy Ametuo, Hon. Shaibu Osune, S.T Adejo, Comrade […]

