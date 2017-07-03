Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye gives reasons his constituents can’t recall him

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has dared his constituents, saying they cannot recall him because he was called by God and not them. In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, the embattled Senator said every effort to pull him down “will be scattered by fire.” Melaye wrote, “Those who did not […]

Dino Melaye gives reasons his constituents can’t recall him

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.