Dino Melaye jittery, instigating Senate against recall – Wada’s aide, Shaibu

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics

‎Mr. Phrank Shaibu‎, a former chief communications manager to ex-Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada, has warned Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District to stop interfering with the recall process initiated by his constituents. He said one of Melaye’s tactics was dragging the Senate into the matter to fight for him. In a statement […]

