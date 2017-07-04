Dino Melaye Recall Dead On Arrival – Senate
During plenary on July 4th, Dino Melaye, Senator represnting Kogi West raise the the issue of his recall battle from his constituency accusing the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello of sponsoring the wasteful process.
In his response, The DSP, Ike Ekweremmadu said the process is dead on arrival, according to him, It’s a long process and that the senate would also verify the legitimacy of the votes before a conclusion is made.
On the other hand see Reactions on twitter.
