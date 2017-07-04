Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye Recall Dead On Arrival – Senate

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

During plenary on July 4th, Dino Melaye, Senator represnting Kogi West raise the the issue of his recall battle from his constituency accusing the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello of sponsoring the wasteful process.

In his response, The DSP, Ike Ekweremmadu said the process is dead on arrival, according to him, It’s a long process and that the senate would also verify the legitimacy of the votes before a conclusion is made.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

On the other hand see Reactions on twitter.

The post Dino Melaye Recall Dead On Arrival – Senate appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.