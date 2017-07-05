Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye: What Saraki said about Senator’s recall

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The President of the Saraki, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday said those seeking to recall senator from Kogi West, Dino Melaye are wasting their time. He said efforts to recall Melaye should have gone into more “important things”. Speaking in the floor of the Upper Legislative Chambers, Saraki said: “as they say, 10 years is no […]

