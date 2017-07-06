Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye’s recall: Kogi Chief of Staff speaks on viral video predicting Senator’s downfall

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Chief Edward Onoja has reacted to the statement he made in a video currently going viral on the social media. According to the video, the Chief of Staff said if Senator Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district did not go “down” before the end […]

Dino Melaye’s recall: Kogi Chief of Staff speaks on viral video predicting Senator’s downfall

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.