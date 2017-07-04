Pages Navigation Menu

Dior fashion show celebrates 70 years of traveling spirit

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

French fashion house, Christian Dior, marked its 70th anniversary on Monday with a show staged outside the Invalides museum in Paris, and inspired by its founder’s travels around the world. On a fern-lined catwalk dotted with wooden lions and giraffes, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the brand’s Autumn-Winter 2017/18 haute couture collection, revisiting the iconic […]

