Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams in trouble with SW19 authorities for wearing pink bra
The Independent
Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams in trouble with SW19 authorities for wearing pink bra
Venus Williams found herself in violation of Wimbledon's strict 'all white' rule on Monday when her bright pink bra strap became exposed during play. Williams changed the bra during a rain break in the second set of her 7-6, 6-4 win over Belgium's …
