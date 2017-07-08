Dismissed soldier steals his friend’s car

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a dismissed soldier,identified as Obadiah Ayuba, for stealing his friend’s car in Ibadan. Ayuba was dismissed by the Nigerian Army after a series of unprofessional actions, including robbery and absconding from duty. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, who paraded Ayuba at the state police headquarters …

The post Dismissed soldier steals his friend’s car appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

