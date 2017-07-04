Pages Navigation Menu

DJ Cuppy Shares One Of The Hate Messages She Got In Her DM

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment

Billionaire business man, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy shared the hate messages she got on her Snapchat. The non-fan attributed her popularity to her father’s money.   Source: Snapchat

