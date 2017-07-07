DMO: govt to raise N450b in sovereign bonds by Q3 – The Nation Newspaper
DMO: govt to raise N450b in sovereign bonds by Q3
The Federal Government has unveiled plans to raise between N360 billion and N450 billion ($1.18 billion to $1.48 billion) in sovereign bonds maturing between five and 20 years in the third quarter, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said. The debt …
FG Issues N135bn Bonds, July 12
