Doctors in Osun protest non-payment of salaries, poor hospital environment

Medical doctors working with Osun Government on Thursday staged a peaceful protest over the nonpayment of salary arrears and poor condition of hospitals in public hospitals in the State . The protest was led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Osun State chapter , Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke. The Nigerian Pilot reports that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

