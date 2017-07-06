Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Doctors in Osun protest non-payment of salaries, poor hospital environment

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Medical doctors  working with Osun Government  on Thursday staged a peaceful protest  over the nonpayment of  salary arrears and poor condition of hospitals  in public hospitals in the  State . The protest was led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Osun State chapter , Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke. The Nigerian Pilot reports that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.