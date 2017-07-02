Dogara must end debate on bill to grant full amnesty to treasury looters – SERAP – Vanguard
Vanguard
Dogara must end debate on bill to grant full amnesty to treasury looters – SERAP
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to Mr. Dogara Yakubu, Speaker, House of Representatives, urging him to use his “leadership position to take without delay all necessary measures to withdraw the bill to …
