Doherty defiant but Onuachu hat-trick seals Derry's fate
Independent.ie
Doherty defiant but Onuachu hat-trick seals Derry's fate
Danish side Midtjylland showed their class throughout to easily see off a spirited Derry City side last night. Leading 6-1 from the first leg, the Superliga men were always on the front foot in this encounter and in striker Paul Onuachu, they had a big …
Midtjylland Hat-Trick Hero, Onuachu Upbeat About Europa League Qualification
Midtjylland add insult to injury as Derry crushed
Another night to forget for Derry as they leak 10 goals over two legs to bow out of Europe
