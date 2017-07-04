Don makes case for Made-in-Nigeria goods – Vanguard
|
Don makes case for Made-in-Nigeria goods
Vanguard
UMUAHIA—A UNIVERSITY don, Professor Ihegazie Okpara, has called on Nigerians to patronize home made products, saying such attitude would help to grow the nation's economy. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Okpara, who decried …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!