Donald Trump’s Daughter, Ivanka Writes On Her Meeting With Two Escaped Chibok Girls

Daughter of the US President, Ivanka Trump has gushed on her recent meeting with two of the escape Chibok Girls, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu.

The girls who recently graduated from high school, will be starting their college this fall.

In her words; Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

