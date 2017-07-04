Don’t force Enyeama out from retirement, Lawal warns Rohr

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Garba Lawal has warned the team coach, Gernot Rohr not to force Vincent Enyeama out from retirement.

The Super Eagles rear has been shaky since the Lille of France first choice keeper quit the national team because of a spat with former coach Sunday Oliseh. Rohr has severally spoken of desire to have Enyeama back into the team, especially now that Ikeme is fighting to be fit for the World Cup group B qualifier against Cameroon next month.

“Who knows whether Vincent [Enyeama] is going to come back to the Super Eagles?” Lawal told Goal.

“He has already announced his retirement from the national team but I don’t know why the coach [Gernor Rohr] is still counting on him.

“You cannot force someone to come back when he is done. Why not let him be and forge ahead. To me, I respect his retirement because he has paid his dues and seen it all.’’

“He doesn’t need to force him to come back when he can look for alternatives. Maybe, he has his personal interest in him.

‘’He has some options and still Carl Ikeme as the number one.

“We have a lot of good goalkeepers in the local league. Back home here, we have some good hands that can complement Ikeme. I don’t know why he is counting on Vincent.”

Nigeria will face Cameroon in a crucial two-legged World Cup qualifier in Uyo on August 28 and Yaounde on September 1.

The post Don’t force Enyeama out from retirement, Lawal warns Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

