Don’t give our pupils much garri, rice – Umahi charges feeding committee

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has charged the state Steering Committee on Primary School Feeding Programme,not to give the pupils much garri, rice and other foods containing carbohydrate. Umahi spoke in Abakaliki when he inaugurated a 10-man committee, stressing that emphasis should be placed on giving them foods with rich minerals contents. “You should emphasize […]

