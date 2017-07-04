Don’t release our pay to LG bosses; they’ll spend it on girlfriends – Ebonyi NUT

Borno primary teachers lament poor pay NIGERIAN Union of Teachers, NUT, has opposed the handover of payment of primary school teachers’ salaries to local government councils. Ebonyi State NUT Chairman, Simon Ozo, gave the warning yesterday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, stressing that, “we know the excesses of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

