Don’t Spend Your Money On Packaging’- Sound Sultan Advises Artistes To Stop Living Fake Lives

Sound SultanAce Singer/Producer Olanrewaju Fasasi has advised artistes to stop living fake lives online when in reality they are nothing. According to him, one should take care of his/her inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers’ expectation. Here’s what he wrote; “DON’T SPEND YOUR MONEY ON PACKAGING. 80% FOR PACKAGING 20% FOR MANAGING …

