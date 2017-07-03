Doyin Okupe dumps PDP but no one really cares – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Doyin Okupe dumps PDP but no one really cares
Pulse Nigeria
Okupe announced his departure from the PDP but in truth, no one will miss him. Published: 26 minutes ago; Jude Egbas. Print; eMail · Doyin Okupe play. Doyin Okupe. (Punch). Buhari Doyin Okupe blames President's media team for Hausa broadcast.
PDP can never be the same again – Okupe
PDP: We may lose more people soon – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!