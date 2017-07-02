Pages Navigation Menu

Doyin Okupe Dumps PDP, Describes It As Menopausal

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   According to a statement he made, Sunday, he said the crisis in the party was one of the things that made him take that decision.   “It is with deep regret that I publicly announce my resignation…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

