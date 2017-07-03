Pages Navigation Menu

Doyin Okupe dumps PDP, says party has become menopausal

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has announced his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, citing the leadership crisis as one of the reasons he is leaving the PDP. Okupe said in a statement yesterday that the PDP does not exist in his ward any longer, and as such, there is […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

