Doyin Okupe vows never to join APC

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has insisted that he is not going to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Okupe dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, citing the internal crisis within the party. In a new Facebook post, he said he had a mission […]

Doyin Okupe vows never to join APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

