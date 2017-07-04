Doyin Okupe vows never to join APC
The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has insisted that he is not going to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Okupe dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, citing the internal crisis within the party. In a new Facebook post, he said he had a mission […]
Doyin Okupe vows never to join APC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!