DP President Emeritus Ssebaana Kizito is dead at 83

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER| Former Democratic Party (DP) President John Ssebaana Kizito is dead. He was born in 1934.

Ssebaana, also a former Uganda cabinet minister, Mayor of Kampala and a leading businessman, died at Nakasero Hospital on Monday.

“Rest in Peace President Emeritus Dr. John Ssebaana Kizito. You emphatically loved Brain Power at play in the game of politics,” was the tribute on twitter from the party after the news was announced Monday morning.

John Ssebaana Kizito was a veteran politicians, with a political career going as far back as pre-independence Uganda. He served and survived as a civil servant and politician during Uganda’s era of tyranny and political turmoil, including under Idi Amin, Milton Obote, and finally served in the current Museveni’s National Resistance Movement government.

He attended Kings College Budo, Makerere University and graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Economics from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States.

He served as Minister of Cooperatives and Marketing from 1985 until 1987, as Minister of Regional Cooperation from 1987 until 1988 and as Minister of Housing and Urban Development from 1989 until 1991.

He was elected Mayor twice thereafter before he retired.

He has been Statewide Insurance Company (SWICO) Chairman of the Board.

The post DP President Emeritus Ssebaana Kizito is dead at 83 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

